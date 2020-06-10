billy zane's blazer & bootsy bellows

Hollow corporation social media has shifted from Q1's "We're all in this together," to Q2's "We're committed to doing better."

I wanted to do a couple more FAQ:

Why are the protesters knocking down statues?

Other than the fact that the Confederates straight up lost that war (badly) and supporters of that side should have forever lost the right to erect monuments to the Confederacy, the statues symbolize slavery and a post-Civil War that led to Jim Crow Laws, the KKK, mass incarceration, and systemic racism. The Southern Poverty Law Center has maps and data on these statues (most were put up in the 20th century between 1920-1970). There’s also this article on the history of how the statues were used by politicians to manipulate and entice votes from poor whites by evoking white supremacy.

What have these protests ~actually~ achieved?

Here’s one article of a list of accomplishments and graphic, click for slides.

