billy zane's blazer & bootsy bellows

Hollow corporation social media has shifted from Q1's "We're all in this together," to Q2's "We're committed to doing better."
I wanted to do a couple more FAQ:
Why are the protesters knocking down statues?
Other than the fact that the Confederates straight up lost that war (badly) and supporters of that side should have forever lost the right to erect monuments to the Confederacy, the statues symbolize slavery and a post-Civil War that led to Jim Crow Laws, the KKK, mass incarceration, and systemic racism. The Southern Poverty Law Center has maps and data on these statues (most were put up in the 20th century between 1920-1970). There’s also this article on the history of how the statues were used by politicians to manipulate and entice votes from poor whites by evoking white supremacy.
What have these protests ~actually~ achieved?
Here’s one article of a list of accomplishments and graphic, click for slides.
comment with other accomplishments, share with friends and tag @afrohaus_✨
🌶️ Stars 🍵
Paula Abdul is the new spokesperson for Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel and I’m living for these TV commercials. This one is a side-by-side where she recreates choreography from a 1989 (31 years ago!) music video! Work arthritis!Paula Abdul is the new spokesperson for Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel. (This commercial is so cool!😍😭)
Follow @paulaabdulforever for more Paula Abdul posts!
.
.
.
#paulaabdul #2020 #dance #dancing #foreveryourgirl #80s #90s #1980s #1990s
Besides Kanye, no Kardashians have attended any in-person BLM actions for the last two weeks. But, Kylie got a nightclub, Bootsy Bellows, to reopen so she could have a private party with 10 of her friends and stay out until 1:30AM. Why does this matter? The Kardashians are parents of black children, their platforms are huge and they have actively profited off of Black culture. The pictures are wild, it’s another universe in which she’s not masked and just arrives at a nightclub like it’s any old day.
Mel B from the Spice Girls is speaking out about racism she experienced in the music industry This included being asked to leave a designer store while shopping and having to go on a Dutch TV show in which the host introduced them in blackface.
Derelicte. Billy Zane wears a blazer to the beach, taking business casual to new extremes. Yes, that is Owen Wilson and they have apparently been friends since Zoolander.
That Reese Witherspoon free-dress-for-teachers scam from last month is coming to a head. If you remember, Reese’s company, Draper James, promised a “free dress” to any teacher who filled out a form, well…they just did not have even an iota of the inventory to support a giveaway to the more than 1 million teachers who applied. Math is hard. Well, there’s a class action lawsuit, which claims Draper James sold the teachers’ personal info, profited from the PR for the dress giveaway when she promoted it on the Today Show and the irresponsibility of tis all. The teachers are seeking damages for an unspecified amount.
Please don’t ask me about Vanderpump Rules, I literally know nothing about any of those people but it’s good they got fired.
People are bringing up the fact that J. Lo says the n-word in the song “I’m Real.” This caused quite a controversy in 2001 (including a protest of her performance of the song on the Today Show). Ja Rule, who wrote the track, defended Lopez often, even in a 2014 interview. The lyric, which towards the end of the track is, “Now people screaming what the deal with you and so and so/ I tell them n**** mind their business, but they don’t hear me, though.” This Genius article talks about the last time this resurfaced in 2016, when she tweeted #AllLivesMatter before deleting it. Lopez has never apologized for the lyric.
| 3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.