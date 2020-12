Big Week for Celeb Factory Visits

Something really important to me about any brand I work with is how they give back, and my own brand is no exception.Your support of our brand and products allows us to support families who are going without, and so honestly I can’t thank you guys enough.To date we’ve been able to donate over 7 million products to families in need throughout the USA and globally. I don’t take the ability to do that for granted.Last week I got to tour the incredible @Baby2Baby facility and was able to see first hand this incredible organization working in action to provide basic essentials to vulnerable children impacted by COVID-19. If you have the means to donate right now, I cannot speak highly enough about them. On behalf of myself and my amazing @happylittlecamperbaby team, thank you thank you thank you!x Hilary