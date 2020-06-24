Bella and Hailey are"Yachting in Sardinia" During Italy's Lockdown

Statues should absolutely be able to charge phones.

BLM

Social distancing, before it was cool. In the 1980s, married performance artists, Linda Montano and Tehching Hsieh, remained tied together by an 8 foot rope , not allowing themselves to touch. At the end of the year, they separated in an exhibition. Messy Nessy Chic looks back at this work in light of the pandemic.

New car or rental? No need to crane your neck to see which side the gas tank is on. Look at the gas gauge. Most cars have a little arrow that points to the side with the tank. I never knew that! Did you?

Change is good, but I don’t know how I feel about Studio Ghibli’s “new look.” I always loved the hand-drawn nature of its work and I feel this kind of detracts from the “storybook” style.

This article about the racism and racial profiling at Anthropologie 100% reflects my time working at the store in 2010. FYI, we were told to call shoplifters “Nicky” as a codeword, which we all were told sounds like a racial slur on purpose. At our store, we even banded together to talk to managers about this extremely obvious racial profiling and guess what, the two people who sided with management got promoted, and the leaders got their hours cut.

Big night last night for socialists leftists in New York. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez swept her reelection race, Jamaal Bowman , a middle-school principal who grew up in the housing projects of NYC is now a first-time Congressman. Julia Salazar , who is 3 years younger than me, was re-elected. Salazar led a huge upset in 2018 to become the first Democratic Socialist to win a State Senate in NY. Then, Jabari Brisport , my NYU classmate and person I once did Shakespeare with, swept his race for State Senate. Jabari’s race knocked out an establishment Democrat who the party had thrown their weight behind. Embarrassing for them!!

Another day, another fascinating Britney video. This time, she references “all her friends at the LGBTQ community,” like it’s a place, before being interrupted by her boyfriend and screaming, “BABY BE QUIET!” britneyspears Happy Pride Month 🌈🌈🌈🌈 !!!! I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much …. you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 !!!! PS @samasghari …… 🤫🤫🙄😂😜💋 !!!!

🕵️ Journalist Tracey Egan Morrissey is asking some questions about how Stassi Shroeder can possibly know the sex of her baby this early in her pregnancy unless it’s for clout. Stassi announced her pregnancy in US Weekly last week, the exact same time she was fired for racist and anti-semitic behavior during her time on Vanderpump Rules. Well, yesterday, she announced “We’re having a baby girl!” on Instagram. Morrissey commented that if Stassi is due in January 2021 (as she reported), she’s 8 weeks pregnant “at most,” noting “you cannot tell sex from an ultrasound at 8 weeks.

Morrissey says that this is only possible if they had a DNA test, “And why? To preserve her brand by attempting to change the conversation away from her actions and words,” in order to “stay rich and famous.”

TW: Sexual Abuse. New allegations about director/producer Bryan Singer by rapper Elijah Daniel say he has not stopped operating a sex ring, despite several exposés during the height of the #MeToo movement. Daniel’s thread revealed new photos on Instagram, where Singer is reportedly recruiting young boys to go on trips to Hawaii with him, and targeting early-career influencers.

A casting call for New Zealand actors with very specific features was quickly outed as being for the big-budget Amazon Lord of the Rings TV show in the works. I mean just look at the posting: Facial burns, “long skinny” limbs, acne scars, deep cheekbones, facial lines, missing bones, large eyes, and skinny faces as desirable qualities.

Yesterday, Twitter was all aflutter with the news that the European Union is considering a travel ban on American tourists because we cared more about going maskless in a Buffalo Wild Wings instead of taking the coronavirus seriously. Meanwhile, the Post reports that Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid are “yachting in Sardinia” which is a phrase just dripping with money. Sardinia, for Americans is in Italy, which has not lifted travel restrictions unless it’s work-related. Travelers to Sardinia have to complete extensive checks and a registration process to prove the necessity of travel. I guess #content is work???