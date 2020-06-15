bees vs. britney statues

plus Elmo, Spongebob, and a $15,000 zoom call with Jeremy Piven

claire downs
Jun 15

Good morning to only the 27,000 people who signed a petition demanding Confederate statues be replaced by “Louisiana state hero” Britney Spears. Harry Connick, Jr. is shaking, Louis Armstrong, the obvious choice, is rolling in his grave.

Memphis is considering swapping out a statue of a KKK leader for Dolly Parton. My first pitch would be Morgan Freeman, (who is from Memphis) since you know, Dolly has an entire town and theme park for her?

I think we should just replace all of them with cursed Madame Tussaud’s statues so we can watch them melt in the sun.

Since Brenden’s Friday article on here about Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), fans of a Black female Blues singer with a 20-year career, named Lady A, have called for another name change. Look. Band names are hard. But if “String Cheese Incident” can be a band, Lady Antebellum can come up with something else - and google it first! On that note, officials way up in Ontario, Canada are “reconsidering” banning personal use of Confederate flags in the city.

🔗 Lynx 🐆

🌶️ Stars 🍵

  • This (since-deleted) tweet is pure Nene. I love it.

  • Photos of Kylie and Travis Scott going clubbing this weekend in LA are so weird. It looks like a February 2020 time capsule.

  • Wisdom of the Crowd? The crowd would be most unwise to pay $15,000 for a 10 minute zoom talk with Jeremy Piven.

  • Apparently, B. Simone (from Wild ‘N Out) plagiarized big sections of her book, Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want. Bossip has the screenshots, it’s extensive. In fairness, what’s being screen shotted isn’t really “writing” so much as kind of Instagrammy lists with fonts. But, she didn’t give credit. Meek Mill has been defending B. Simone on Twitter, talking about corporations using/stealing from/being inspired by Black culture as a worse offense.

  • Bees again. Jameela Jamil was apparently attacked by bees a fourth time. For the uninitiated, earlier this year, journalist Tracie Morrissey uncovered a series of wild/conflicting stories that Jameela has told to the press about three other various and oddly specific stories about being attacked/chased by wild bees. In a newly discovered bee story, from November 2019, Jamil says she was also chased by bees on the way to the United Nations, and almost shot by Trump’s security. This comes after Jamil posted, then deleted a video of Louis Farrakhan to her Instagram, asking “who this extraordinary man” is.

