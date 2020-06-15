bees vs. britney statues

Good morning to only the 27,000 people who signed a petition demanding Confederate statues be replaced by “Louisiana state hero” Britney Spears. Harry Connick, Jr. is shaking, Louis Armstrong, the obvious choice, is rolling in his grave.
Memphis is considering swapping out a statue of a KKK leader for Dolly Parton. My first pitch would be Morgan Freeman, (who is from Memphis) since you know, Dolly has an entire town and theme park for her?
I think we should just replace all of them with cursed Madame Tussaud’s statues so we can watch them melt in the sun.
Since Brenden’s Friday article on here about Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), fans of a Black female Blues singer with a 20-year career, named Lady A, have called for another name change. Look. Band names are hard. But if “String Cheese Incident” can be a band, Lady Antebellum can come up with something else - and google it first! On that note, officials way up in Ontario, Canada are “reconsidering” banning personal use of Confederate flags in the city.
🔗 Lynx 🐆
Messy Nessy Chic takes us on a historical photo tour of Black Paris. Really cool.
Who said self care was dead?
Spongebob is LGBTQIA+, which if I had to tell you that, you’ve never watched the show, and you should also learn about Bert and Ernie.
Speaking of muppets, Mel Magazine is reporting on a growing conspiracy theory Elmo’s dad is actually his Uncle Jack, which would explain why Elmo has spent the last 40 years unsupervised. Elmo’s dad appeared on a CNN Town Hall about BLM this weekend. Who is Elmo’s Real Dad?
In 1983, David Bowie gave this tense interview, taking MTV to task for their failure to show the videos of Black recording artists.
Angela Davis appeared on a Dream Defenders Facebook Livestream this weekend. We talk a lot about “rabbit holes” on this newsletter, and if you don’t know who Davis is, she’s a fun one.
Her book, Are Prisons Obsolete? is available for free.
What were the “Free Angela Davis” t-shirts about back in the day? Read the wiki for George Jackson and the Soledad Brothers then read the wiki Marin County Civic Center Attacks. For Wikipedia articles, this story is just so wild.
I’m very excited to watch Spike Lee’s new film Da 5 Bloods tonight. It’s available on Netflix, and already has an 81% on Metacritic.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
This (since-deleted) tweet is pure Nene. I love it.
Photos of Kylie and Travis Scott going clubbing this weekend in LA are so weird. It looks like a February 2020 time capsule.
Wisdom of the Crowd? The crowd would be most unwise to pay $15,000 for a 10 minute zoom talk with Jeremy Piven.
Apparently, B. Simone (from Wild ‘N Out) plagiarized big sections of her book, Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want. Bossip has the screenshots, it’s extensive. In fairness, what’s being screen shotted isn’t really “writing” so much as kind of Instagrammy lists with fonts. But, she didn’t give credit. Meek Mill has been defending B. Simone on Twitter, talking about corporations using/stealing from/being inspired by Black culture as a worse offense.
Bees again. Jameela Jamil was apparently attacked by bees a fourth time. For the uninitiated, earlier this year, journalist Tracie Morrissey uncovered a series of wild/conflicting stories that Jameela has told to the press about three other various and oddly specific stories about being attacked/chased by wild bees. In a newly discovered bee story, from November 2019, Jamil says she was also chased by bees on the way to the United Nations, and almost shot by Trump’s security. This comes after Jamil posted, then deleted a video of Louis Farrakhan to her Instagram, asking “who this extraordinary man” is.
