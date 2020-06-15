bees vs. britney statues

Good morning to only the 27,000 people who signed a petition demanding Confederate statues be replaced by “Louisiana state hero” Britney Spears. Harry Connick, Jr. is shaking, Louis Armstrong, the obvious choice, is rolling in his grave.

Memphis is considering swapping out a statue of a KKK leader for Dolly Parton. My first pitch would be Morgan Freeman, (who is from Memphis) since you know, Dolly has an entire town and theme park for her?

I think we should just replace all of them with cursed Madame Tussaud’s statues so we can watch them melt in the sun.

Since Brenden’s Friday article on here about Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), fans of a Black female Blues singer with a 20-year career, named Lady A, have called for another name change. Look. Band names are hard. But if “String Cheese Incident” can be a band, Lady Antebellum can come up with something else - and google it first! On that note, officials way up in Ontario, Canada are “reconsidering” banning personal use of Confederate flags in the city.

This (since-deleted) tweet is pure Nene. I love it.