Baptizing the Pool Boy

Hey everyone! It’s Brenden, Claire’s husband and your Going Downs mainline Protestant correspondent, here to talk about conman Christianity and the fall of Jerry Falwell Jr.

I grew up in an atheist household, but because the social life of my small hometown of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania revolved around the church, my sisters and I found our way into various social programs at Presbyterian, Baptists, and Methodist Churches. I was even baptized as a teenager, but quickly got over that after going to college.

When I was growing up in the 90s, celebrity pastors were household names. In particular, Rick Warren and Joel Osteen were fixtures on every bookshelf next to Jeff Foxworthy’s “You Might be a Redneck If…” joke books and the Chicken Soup for the Soul series (also essentially Christian propaganda). In the 2000s, mega-pastors slowly faded from public interest as the liberals won the culture war, but pop culture phenomenons like Duck Dynasty foregrounded their religion as a way to signal to their rural audience that they were “just like them.”

Religion continued to fall out of pop culture in recent years; there will probably never be a minister as famous as Billy Graham or Jerry Fallwell Sr. ever again. However, Christianity has continued to foster its own independent culture of celebrity just outside the mainstream. Younger celebrity preachers like Donald Trump’s personal pastor, Paula White, and old standbys like Osteen continue to rake in the cash offering some version of the prosperity gospel (essentially: if you love God, he will make you rich). Christian universities, Christian workplaces (Hobby Lobby, Chick-Fil-A), and Christian communities continue to thrive as they adopt a siege mentality as White Christianity’s sway in the population lessens with each census.

I grew up near one of these Christian colleges: Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Like larger evangelical institutions like Liberty University and Oral Roberts University, Messiah is known for its questionable credentials. Thanks to their fundamentalist indoctrination, I am no longer on speaking terms with a number of Messiah graduates who I was friendly with in high school thanks to their reactionary Facebook posts. One, now a youth pastor, recently posted that letting teenagers read Teen Vogue will lead to sex trafficking.

Due to this semi-personal connection to Messiah and its surrounding culture, I have always been fascinated with Christian colleges, Megachurches, and celebrity pastors. And I have to say I have taken no small amount of pleasure in the recent downfall of Jerry Falwell Jr. following his string of sexual indiscretions, chemical abuses, and fraud allegations.

For those of you who aren’t plugged into the hot evangelical goss, Falwell is no stranger to scandal. Incriminating photos, drunken phone calls, misplaced cash, and general bad boy behavior have been a hallmark of his adult life. Recently, he posted “a photo on Instagram that showed him with his pants unzipped and his midsection visible… holding a cup of dark liquid and has one arm around a woman whose shorts are also unzipped.” In an attempted apology he sounds drunk when he states he will, “try to be a good boy from here on out.”

The most recent scandal has more twists and turns. Falwell allegedly paid his 21-year-old pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, to have sex with his wife while he watched, then purchased a gym and installed Granda as the manager, all while showering him with gifts. This was the last straw.

Falwell Jr. will receive over $10 million in severance from Liberty University as he exits his role as the school’s president, a school his father founded. One last grift as he walks out the door and one last nail in the coffin for anyone who still believes America is a meritocracy.

Whenever these things happen, it is covered as though one bad evangelical apple has fallen from the Tree of Life. But, Falwell Jr’s behavior is more the rule than the exception in celebrity ministry. Some of the more famous pastors to get caught red handed in financial and/or sexual indiscretions include Ted Haggard, Jim Bakker, Jimmy Swaggert, and Creflo Dollar. And those are just the more famous names. The minor league bench of pastoral grifters is deep.

It is not hard to see why evangelicals voted for Trump overwhelmingly in 2016 and will do so again. They are used to guys like him. Religion and con artistry have gone hand in hand since Christ was nailed to the cross, and American Christianity is particularly prone to hucksters.

You might be thinking that evangelical hucksterism might die with Rolling Stones super fans and affordable mortgages, but celebrity pastors are not unique to the Boomer generation and they appear poised to live on.

Everyone knows that Kanye West has been following the well-worn megachurch path recently, but there are plenty of other religious outfits sinking their crucifixes into young Hollywood. Megachurch Hillsong boasts Chris Pratt and Justin Bieber as congregants and is led by a pastor that looks like a Macklemore backup dancer. The pastor of Vous Church (which sells Zoomer-friendly swag in their store) married Kim and Kanye. Kris Jenner owns California Community Church in Agoura Hills, which costs $1000 a year to join, and Mel Gibson is the founder of Holy Family Church, which also operates out of Agoura Hills on a 17-acre compound. For non-celebs, Megachurches with disruptive app-sounding names and Instagram-friendly graphic design are popping up across the country.

I’m not making any allegations of wrongdoing here. But, if history teaches us anything, it is that it repeats itself, so keep an eye on those holy accounting books. If you look back and see one set of footprints in the sand, it might be because a mega pastor stole your wallet and ran in the other direction.

For those who want to learn more about the grand tradition of evangelical con artistry, I recommend The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America by FrancesFitzGerald. If you don’t want to read 700 pages about church, just watch The Righteous Gemstones, the latest Danny McBride/Jody Hill masterpiece that takes more than a little divine inspiration from the Falwell clan.

Until the next Christ-sized scandal, may you walk in the light of the Lord and avoid charges of racketeering and tax evasion.

