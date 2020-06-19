Bake sales tomorrow! Get a pie for BLM!

Sorry for the late one, I was a guest on a podcast, which I will share tomorrow.
More importantly, I also did a drive-thru Covid test, because…protesting. At least those Dollar Store claw grabbers are good for something!
It was at Dodger’s Stadium and no, my Covid-19 test kit did not come with a side of famous baseball “hat nachos.”
🔗 Lynx 🐆
The trailer dropped for the new Netflix show my husband Brenden writes on, Warrior Nun. Everybody check it out.
Los Angeles-based restaurants are participating in a charity bake sale, Pies For Justice, to support BLM and honor Juneteenth, tomorrow online at 9:00AM PST (for local pickup on Saturday only). These pies, some from Michelin-rated pastry chefs look amazing. This is just one of many charity bake sale efforts in the growing Bakers Against Racism movement that has mobilized thousands of cooks worldwide. Milk Bar chef Christina Tosi is hosting bake sales in NYC and LA this Saturday June 20. This Food 52 article breaks down other local bake sales, including ones in Savannah, D.C., and Portland. I also recommend searching the hashtag #bakersagainstracism!
Popular Mechanics made people mad with this very practical guide on how to topple a statue mechanically. Btw, there are so many other Italian Americans worth giving some empty plinth space to, I mean why not a tableau of great actors featured in My Cousin Vinny?
Quaker’s Aunt Jemima is changing their name due to it literally being named after minstrel shows. Please god tell me they’re not naming it Aunt J like Lady A. Earlier this year, Land O’Lakes got rid of their Native American mascot. Obviously social media has come through with a nice list of other yikesy brand names that probably should be trashed. They include Uncle Ben, Mrs. Butterworth, Ms. Chiquita, Eskimo Pie, and yes, all the sports names everybody is tired of.
🌶️ Stars 🍵
SO, that Leonardo DiCaprio headphones rumor is making the rounds on gossip forums again. It’s a rumor I actually love. Multiple women over the years have claimed that Leo will only have sex with them if he is wearing noise-canceling headphones. Meaning, he leaves the room, queues up a listening device, and pops the headphones on before returning to the act. I actually found 6 separate times this has been reported on between 2012-now. Now, a new blind item says another woman is claiming that it also happened to her. What’s he listening to? Books on tape?
I know nothing about Jessica Mulroney (former BFF to Meghan Markle). When I asked Canadian Twitter to tell me how famous she is, 1-5, with 5 being Celine Dion and 1 being Real Housewives of Alberta, most people said -1 or .5. I’ve largely ignored the story on here, but I really enjoyed Lainey Gossip’s take on the entire thing.
Lori Laughlin says she’s “scared to death” of getting Covid-19 in prison. Some people are scared to death of not getting a college scholarship for athletics and winding up in crushing debt/not being able to attend college!
I enjoyed this clip of RuPaul, Latrice, Raven, Carson and Michelle Visage on Family Feud…kinda. At first it’s like…yes these people are the TV I want to see. It’s like a tennis match how funny they are. But then Steve is kinda playing this “gay panic” character…which is a hack TV host thing. He even calls Carson “ignorant,” which confused me. The whole thing reminded me of when I was working on Visible: Out on TV for Apple - whenever any of the 1950s-1990s TV hosts would have anyone remotely queer on, they’d say “the circus has come to town!” Now that’s ignorant!
