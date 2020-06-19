Bake sales tomorrow! Get a pie for BLM!

SO, that Leonardo DiCaprio headphones rumor is making the rounds on gossip forums again. It’s a rumor I actually love. Multiple women over the years have claimed that Leo will only have sex with them if he is wearing noise-canceling headphones. Meaning, he leaves the room, queues up a listening device, and pops the headphones on before returning to the act. I actually found 6 separate times this has been reported on between 2012-now. Now, a new blind item says another woman is claiming that it also happened to her. What’s he listening to? Books on tape?

I know nothing about Jessica Mulroney (former BFF to Meghan Markle) . When I asked Canadian Twitter to tell me how famous she is, 1-5, with 5 being Celine Dion and 1 being Real Housewives of Alberta, most people said -1 or .5. I’ve largely ignored the story on here, but I really enjoyed Lainey Gossip’s take on the entire thing.

Lori Laughlin says she’s “scared to death” of getting Covid-19 in prison . Some people are scared to death of not getting a college scholarship for athletics and winding up in crushing debt/not being able to attend college!

I enjoyed this clip of RuPaul, Latrice, Raven, Carson and Michelle Visage on Family Feud…kinda. At first it’s like…yes these people are the TV I want to see. It’s like a tennis match how funny they are. But then Steve is kinda playing this “gay panic” character…which is a hack TV host thing. He even calls Carson “ignorant,” which confused me. The whole thing reminded me of when I was working on Visible: Out on TV for Apple - whenever any of the 1950s-1990s TV hosts would have anyone remotely queer on, they’d say “the circus has come to town!” Now that’s ignorant!

