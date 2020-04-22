at least nobody is making me play twister

hey! I just want to say thank you all who shared my Bustle article yesterday! I also wanted to say thank you to all of you who have bought me “coffees” in the last week. I really appreciate the support and kindness. I’m looking for ways to transition the newsletter to have more concrete paid content, but it’s a work in progress.

Who is your hometown version of Angelyne?

On Friday, I asked for your bizarre local celebrities to provide some good rabbit holes. Here are some highlights:

Guardian interview with Jameela Jamil, “I look like the enemy. I'm a slim, privileged person who exists within this industry; I totally get the mistrust.” I was fully entrenched in journalist Tracie Egan Morrissey’s theory that Jamil has munchausen’s syndrome. I recommend watching this instastory for some good drama - she’s got a slew of rare health problems that seem to keep cropping up, as well as two incidents with bees that caused her to crash a car? It’s bizarre.

OMG A24 is having an auction! You can bid on the Midsommar dress, the furby from Uncut Gems and the light from the Lighthouse.

Target accidentally leaked the tracklist for Lady Gaga’s indefinitely postponed Chromatica album. It includes collabs with Elton John, Blackpink and Ariana Grande. She should have just released it! ؘ @bestoflisa

Dina Lohan is back together with her catfish (?). A couple months ago, Dina admitted she had never met her online boyfriend (still hasn’t), but they’re now FB official. It’s very weird. 🔗Lynx 🐆 Rabbit hole: Where does glitter come from? What is it made of? A couple of years ago, NYT’s Caity Weaver tried to figure out what glitter is. She did, but when she asked who the largest buyer of glitter is, that was shrouded in mystery. Last year, the public radio podcast, Endless Thread, got to the bottom of it. It’s a wild, wild ride. Listen to The Great Glitter Mystery. Reddit thread on People Who Can Now Break NDAs sharing trade secrets of companies. It will mildly spoil Auntie Annes, what happens if you find archaeological bones (a university will pay you to claim credit), and how bestseller novels are people just destroying thousands of self-purchased books. Follow: HistoryEats for recipes, pictures, and info about what we all used to eat. Here’s how people knew which swans were theirs, for cooking. historyeats

In 1482 all unmarked white swans were declared to be property of the British Crown, but they could be kept on the estate waters of wealthy landowners 👑

To identify who owned which swans, their bills were etched with these intricate marks, granted by the Crown for a huge fee. These marks come from the register of Wisbech in the early 17th century 📜

In medieval times whole swans were presented on the table on top of pies, but cygnets were more commonly eaten because the meat was less tough 🦢

