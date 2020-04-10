Abstract Art Hung Upside-Down: a Quiz

I am one of the thousands of people having weird #pandemicdreams.

Last week, I dreamt I was an art curator at a museum who had hung a famous painting upside-down. Of course, I Googled this, and apparently art being hung the wrong way in famous museums is a really common thing. More often than not, these errors are not noticed by museum staff or art critics; the faux-pas is most often pointed out by random people strolling through the galleries.

I made a quiz, which you’ll see at the end of this article. But first, some history.

“La Bateau” by Matisse

The most common example is the 1961 miss-hanging of Matisse’s “La Bateau (The Boat),” which Wall Street Broker, Genevieve Habert noticed at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art. She claimed she felt a “stabbing certainty” that the painting of a sailboat had been hung upside-down, due to the boat’s reflection being clearer than the boat itself. She told a guard her concerns, who responded, “You don’t know what’s up and you don’t know what’s down and neither do we,” which is honestly, fair. But Habert persisted - she spent $29 today-dollars on an art catalogue and found she was right. She notified the New York Times, who was delighted to troll the stuck-up MOMA. The Times announced “La Bateau” was miss-hung for 47 days, while 116,000 people took no notice, including the artist’s son, Pierre Matisse.

“Grass and Butterflies” by Van Gogh (1889)

In 1965, a 15 year old girl pointed out that Van Gogh’s “Grass and Butterflies” was hung improperly while visiting the National Art Gallery in London, but curators insisted it had only been hung upside-down for 15 minutes during a routine cleaning.

Correct:

Incorrect:

President Johnson Staffers Debate “Autumn Fields”

Reporters at the White House waiting to talk to President Johnson noted that a watercolor on loan from the Smithsonian, "Autumn Fields," by Mark Tobey, had an upside-down signature. White House officials refused to turn the painting around for a week, until art historians weighed in. They noticed that paint can’t “run up canvass,” and cited gravity as another reason to flip the work.

Georgia O’Keeffe

Two Georgia O’Keeffe works have been hung askance. “Oriental Poppies” was hung sideways from 1937-1986 at the University of Minnesota Art Museum, until the museum’s director noticed literature indicating it was meant to be hung horizontally. From 1979-1989, O’Keeffe’s “The Lawrence Tree” was exhibited upside-down at a Connecticut Gallery. But when a historic letter emerged from O’Keeffe complaining that galleries hung this painting upside-down, as well an attached photo of her with the work, curators realized their mistake. O’Keeffe had intended the painting to show how the tree might look to someone lying on the ground beneath it, gazing up at the stars.

The Rothko Controversy

There is an ongoing controversy about two Mark Rothko paintings from his “Black on Maroon” series. They have been hung at the Tate Modern Museum in London both horizontally and vertically as a result. Horizontal defenders claim that the signature on the back of both (revealed in 2008) indicates a sideways orientation. Vertical defenders point to the 1969 “deed of gift” from the family who donated the works in 1969, which list them as “vertical works.” Rothko, who died in 1970, never indicated either orientation.

***

I don’t bring any of this up to create some kind of dumb Woody-Allen-esque joke about abstract art being “hard to understand.” I’m dreaming of hanging these masters upside-down because I feel like every day we face is up to interpretation. Sometimes we have clues: a signature, artist intent, titular elements, or a photograph, to know how to proceed. But more often than not, we have to “unbox” each day as it comes, examine it, and go forward the best we know how. Down is up, right side is left side, and maybe in a few years we’ll look back and think we should have handled things differently.

Quiz: Hang the Art the Right Way

Please enjoy this “Hang the Art the Right Way” Quiz I made for fun! I’ll shout the winners out on MONDAY, and maybe give a prize if this thing works out!

