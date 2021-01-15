A Picture is Worth a Thousand Hamberders

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

Hi Everyone, Brenden, Claire’s Husband, and Going Downs’ official political fast-food correspondent, back for another mid-week installment of Going Downs.

Today, I want to talk about being haunted by Hamberders.

In less than one week, our national nightmare will be over. Donald J. Trump will leave the White House and all of the various tacky accouterments and sweaty yes men he brought along with him. Trump will no doubt rank among the worst presidents in American history. Though my personal pick is Andrew Jackson, there is no doubt that Trump will stand alongside Hoover, Andrew Johnson, and George W. Bush as the most embarrassing people ever to sit in the big chair.

Donald Trump is a fascist, a racist, and a misogynist. He is an arrogant, cruel, boorish dickhead. But, it is undeniable that he gave us some extremely hilarious moments. He would often transcend mere stupidity and manage to say or do something so dumb that it reverberated across the culture, exposing the American id and sinking permanently into our collective consciousness.

Everyone has their favorite Trump years moment. From “Covfefe” to the haunted Christmas decorations, to Trump’s screaming tirade at the boy who mowed the White House lawn, to Trump’s recent refusal to pay Rudy Guiliani’s legal fees after Guiliani debased himself in front of the entire world on the President’s behalf.

The terrible beauty of Trump’s presidency is such that every American will leave it with at least one quote, image, or affectation that has burrowed its way into their psyche and taken up permanent residence, displacing some far more valuable memory forever.

To me, the funniest, most Trumpian moment of the Donald’s term, the moment that is forever seared into my subconscious like the thick brown lines on a Burger King patty, is an image: Trump standing, with his hands awkwardly splayed out, in front of platters of fast food, flanked by gaudy candelabras.

I am not alone. Twitter account @YOUWONTBELAFFIN tweeted out this photo with the caption “The funniest photo of all time was taken two years ago today.” on Thursday and got over 15,000 favs as of this writing.

This picture contains every essential truth about Trump and many essential truths about America within its pixels. As ever, Trump is the quintessential boorish nouveau riche asshole, bursting with cash and lacking an ounce of taste (even though he inherited his wealth). His trademark bizzaro Gatsby behavior is all over this photo: burgers lit by candlelight, chicken nuggets flanked by gold sconces, luxurious curtains draping behind ketchup packets.

The image also demonstrates how Trump and his fans always wanted to project an image of masculine toughness on a man who is, at heart, an effete New Yorker obsessed with Page Six and getting front row tickets to Wicked before his real estate rivals. The hand gesture he surely thinks is a marvelous display of plenty looks mincing and weak. Trump set up his spread in front of a portrait of one of our noblest presidents, Abraham Lincoln, in an attempt to beg a comparison, but gets only a harsh contrast. And as always, his big dumb red tie reminds us that yes, he is compensating for something.

And then there are the burgers themselves. If you have traveled to other countries, you know that pretty much every other culture has delicious traditional street food. Our country is dominated by a few companies that compete to produce inedible garbage that everyone despises and despises themselves for eating.

In totality, I would argue that the picture projects a decidedly female gaze on the gluttonous, stupid consumerism of American power. And I would submit that Official White House Photographer Joyce N. Boghosian is a true artist.

When you reflect on the events that led to this image, it only gets funnier.

Donald Trump always liked to surround himself with large, traditionally masculine men to make himself feel tough. This was true in his pre-presidential days, but while he was in office, it was an obsession. He famously would not hire poor people or those with bad facial hair and was known to look down on the overweight, the bald, and the bespectacled (though he is arguably the first two and rumored to be the third). President Trump liked to surround himself with “strong” “good-looking” generals and police officers as often as possible, as though he would soak up their testosterone by proximity and association.

On the day this photo was taken, Trump had the chance to surround himself with some of the biggest, most beautiful men around, The Clemson Football team, celebrating their national championship. But, there was a problem…

There was no food for the big beautiful football men to eat!

The government was shut down because the President’s own Republican Party was once again holding the budget hostage. Though this has been a common trick in recent years, this instance was particularly egregious because the holdout was mainly over funding Trump’s promised racist border wall.

This meant that the staff that would typically cook and serve such a meal wasn’t there. As Deadspin (before it was destroyed by Trumpian venture capital jerkoffs) put it, “Trump’s trying to weaponize Big Macs against the Democrats because no one has given him his border wall money yet.”

Because Trump has no appreciation for anyone who works for him, he didn’t consider this until the last possible moment. But, as time ran low, the President had a fantastic idea: ordering fast food.

And so, on the day, Trump and his team of essential government workers served the football players a lukewarm buffet of fast food, including hamburgers, fries, and fish sandwiches from McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s alongside Domino’s Pizza. Thrillist called it “the kind of feast you may have dreamed of in middle school.” SBNation remark that this was “one of the funniest meals in human history.”

Of course, ordering fast food is not a particularly novel idea. But, true to form, Trump thought his plan was genius and took to Twitter to brag about it. And he was so excited to brag about it that he misspelled “hamburgers” and wrote “hamberders.”

Yes, one of the great Trump tweets lost to time read:

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the shutdown I served them massive amounts of fast food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and great eaters.”

When asked about the event by reporters, the President said, “I like it all, it’s all good stuff. Great American food … I like em all, if it’s American I like, it’s all American stuff, but it’s good stuff… I said you guys aren’t into salads. Or, do I … go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers. So that’s what we did.”

Apart from the food, he also was fond of his guests. He told the press, “I wanna be the agent of that tall, handsome quarterback. Six foot seven, they say great athlete, and he’s accurate. That’s nice, great job.”

Trump’s underlings echoed his claim of victory. Then Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted:

Perhaps you could view the event as a success in the sense that the Clemson team (minus most of the black players who refused to attend in protest) did come to the White House and eat food. But, this was one of those many instances where Trump rose to the letter but not the spirit of the occasion.

No, the hamberders picture does not represent the moral lows of kids in cages or even the more casual evil of the Access Hollywood tape. But, it is just such a dumb, insensitive, and trashy moment that embodies not just the banality of evil but the stupidity of evil.

People have speculated that someday, years from now, Donald Trump will be the target of some massive rehabilitation project similar to what war criminal George W. Bush has enjoyed over the last couple of years. I doubt it.

But what I will say is that after the oversized suits and red baseball caps are cleared out of the closet, after the gaudy golden tapestries are hauled back to storage at Mar-A-Lago, after terrible cuts of prime rib are no longer belching out of the White House kitchen, these little memories will stick with us, etched permanently in our minds.

And for me, there is a word written forever in my brain, in my heart, in my very soul: hamberder.

