A Meeting of the Joes For the Apathy of the Bros

Today, we are going to talk about podcasts… for dudes.

This week, Joe Rogan issued a challenge to presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden: he wants to moderate a four-hour debate between the Oval Office hopefuls. Trump quickly accepted, but as of this morning, Biden’s camp still hasn’t weighed in.

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters in America. The Joe Rogan Experience generally occupies one of the top spots on the iTunes charts. Odds are someone you know listens to his show. While there are all kinds of people that listen to the podcast, Rogan has a particular appeal among men who lack a heavy media diet. Of Rogan’s audience, The Atlantic’s Devin Gordon once wrote:

“Rogan’s courting of a middle-bro audience that the cultural elite hold in particular contempt—guys who get barbed-wire tattoos and fill their fridge with Monster energy drinks and pre-ordered their tickets to see Hobbs & Shaw.”

The comedian and MMA commentator is known for his fascination with mind-expanding drugs and has the intellectual curiosity of a precocious high schooler, finding ideas spanning the spectrum from socialism to libertarianism mind-blowingly cool.

Bernie Sanders was criticized for going on The Joe Rogan Experience during the primary because Rogan’s podcast has been host to right-wing and even alt-right figures. When Sanders' team trumpeted the endorsement, it sparked controversy among leftists and liberals.

As Vox succinctly put it, Rogan,

“…has a very long history of offensive commentary, especially about trans people. He’s had friendly interviews with right-wing extremists like Milo Yiannopoulos, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones — and even voiced some support for 9/11 conspiracy theories.”

However, as Rogan is not an outright political figure, I’m not sure that his bad opinions are grounds for refusing to go on his show.

Rogan is a cultural figure who dabbles in caring about politics. Based on the show, his politics seem to mix libertarian approaches to individual freedoms with socialist economic policy. And while this ideology is self-contradictory, it is one many Americans share.

In an era when anything anyone ever said can be pulled up on social media with the click of a button, there is a sense that support from any “problematic” individual is a damnable offense. We need to separate politicians’ lackluster opinions from the hot takes of civilians comedians - no matter how large their followings. An endorsement --or merely the gift of a guest spot-- from Joe Rogan is more like earning the support of Howard Stern or Jerry Springer than Dan Crenshaw or Ben Shapiro.

I feel similar about Rogan as I do another outlet beloved among underemployed bros, Barstool Sports. For decades, ESPN was the reigning home of sports commentary, and before that, the monolith was Sports Illustrated. For a long time, the consensus was that sports should be safely walled away from politics. As Michael Jordan famously said,

“Republicans buy sneakers too.”

However, in the age of social media, the perceived separation of sports and politics is as impossible as ever. ESPN isn’t exactly a progressive force, but like most brands, they have realized that standing against Black Lives Matter or women’s sports isn’t just immoral, it’s terrible for business. Sites like The Ringer and Deadspin emerged, offering explicitly progressive sports commentary. Meanwhile, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports expressly set out to create a sports website for fans who don’t want to question the white supremacy and misogyny tied up in sports culture.

Though Barstool sometimes publishes political content skewing towards the right and some of their staffers are clearly white nationalists, I would have no problem with Joe Biden appearing on a show like Pardon My Take, another of America’s most popular podcasts, hosted by humorous sports pundits Big Cat and PFT Commenter under the Barstool banner. Big Cat and PFT run a relatively apolitical show that draws millions of fans. In my view, guesting on their podcast doesn’t equate to an endorsement of Portnoy’s politics.

Like most Americans, Joe Rogan’s politics make no sense. How could you find common ground with Alex Jones and Bernie Sanders? If you don’t think about politics that deeply, it isn’t hard. Who hasn’t met someone who loves the environment and also has an SUV, someone who is a devout Catholic and pro-choice, someone who wants lower taxes and more social services? Americans are politically alienated: odds are they don’t have a union, a social club, or even a book club to help shape their views.

Many Americans just have podcasts.

Unless you listen to NPR religiously, watch MSNBC like it's your job, spend all day on Twitter, or belong to an organization like Democratic Socialists of America (Claire and I both members), your politics probably don’t make sense. This alienated detachment from community and politics is something that Rogan speaks to directly, and if we want to turn the tide, we have to go where the people are.

Ask everyone who works in one of my TV writers rooms what podcasts they listen to. You’ll get a variety of answers: Boomers might listen to Michael Barbaro’s The Daily, Gen Xers and elder millennials could be into to Pod Save America, and the younger millennials and Zoomers listen to Chapo Trap House, Two Dope Queens, or one of the dozens of other niche political podcasts.

However, suppose you ask the guy who trims your hedges, the dude who pumps your gas, or the young man who delivers your pizza. In that case, they uniformly tend to say Joe Rogan or The Breakfast Club (where Biden has already appeared and hosted by Charlamagne tha God, who has some troublesome opinions of his own).

A painter recently came over to touch-up our apartment. Apropos of nothing, he asked Claire, “What do you make of this pandemic thing, do you think it’s all overblown?” Claire deftly responded, “Well, nearly two-hundred-thousand people have died, you tell me.” The young man laughed, then told her she should listen to Joe Rogan and spoke admiringly of how Rogan had recently moved to Texas to avoid paying income tax.

Non-voters are often cited as the largest political party in the United States. Among young men, Joe Rogan is essentially their spokesman. Joe Rogan has become a voice for the politically voiceless.

If we want to turn the tides of political apathy in this country, we have to start by meeting people where they are. The first step is admitting that the apathetic may not have very good politics in the first place.

