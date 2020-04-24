a deluge of wild celebrity stories today

claire downs
Apr 24

As the temperatures climb, LA streets have been like Havana at night. Nothing to do but jaywalk, play music, smoke, wave at people on balconies and clandestinely drink from sippy cups. But, here, instead of randomly striking up a rumba with a stranger, we just walk 6 feet apart and nod awkwardly as if to say, “See, I’m normal too!”

In America, typically the only work is “hard work”, the only gratification is “instant” and the dream is “the American dream.” These things have often resulted in middling to poor degrees of success. It may be surprising to us, but most other cultures don’t live to work, they work to live.

If you feel like it and are able to, you could use this time to audition a different pace of life - try out a 2:00PM siesta to avoid the mid-day heat (most of the world does this); eat cheese after a 9PM dinner for French-style digestion; tidy for 30 minutes as soon as you wake up like Shinto monks; pick 5 times a day to take a 5-minute meditation break like 2 billion practitioners of Islam do every day. I did the 30 minute morning monk tidy for awhile after reading a book on Shinto cleaning culture. I really loved it, and should get back into it.

Have an awesome weekend!

Picture by me.

🌶️ Stars 🍵

There’s so many hilarious and WTF celebrity stories to take us into the weekend.

