a deluge of wild celebrity stories today

As the temperatures climb, LA streets have been like Havana at night. Nothing to do but jaywalk, play music, smoke, wave at people on balconies and clandestinely drink from sippy cups. But, here, instead of randomly striking up a rumba with a stranger, we just walk 6 feet apart and nod awkwardly as if to say, “See, I’m normal too!”

In America, typically the only work is “hard work”, the only gratification is “instant” and the dream is “the American dream.” These things have often resulted in middling to poor degrees of success. It may be surprising to us, but most other cultures don’t live to work, they work to live.

If you feel like it and are able to, you could use this time to audition a different pace of life - try out a 2:00PM siesta to avoid the mid-day heat (most of the world does this); eat cheese after a 9PM dinner for French-style digestion; tidy for 30 minutes as soon as you wake up like Shinto monks; pick 5 times a day to take a 5-minute meditation break like 2 billion practitioners of Islam do every day. I did the 30 minute morning monk tidy for awhile after reading a book on Shinto cleaning culture. I really loved it, and should get back into it.

Have an awesome weekend!

Picture by me.

If you enjoy reading GoingDowns, here’s 3 ways you can help me:

❤️ “Like” this email or post - It’s a simple click that helps me a lot Subscribe Buy me a coffee on Venmo or on BuymeaCoffee

🌶️ Stars 🍵

There’s so many hilarious and WTF celebrity stories to take us into the weekend.

Ben Affleck smoking in his mask makes about as much sense as Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari (age 26) wearing what looks to be a jock strap on his face for virus protection.

The NYT finally interviewed people in that tiny Irish town that Matt Damon is staying in, and it’s hilarious. Most encounters begin the same way: Matt Damon smiles, and the resident pretends not to know who he is. “I think it’s an Irish thing,” Ms. Deegan said. “We don’t want anyone who is a celebrity to think that we are in any way sycophantic.”

It’s confirmed what we thought to be true: Kanye and Kim are quar-separately, with him in Wyoming and she in LA. But a new People article says he flew the kids out to give Kim “a break.” “It’s huge chaos at home with the kids there,” a source told People. Lol. Cool. But the rest of us can’t fly to see our elderly relatives, right? Or we could if we could charter a private?

Andre Leon-Talley , the former creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue has a new memoir out called The Chiffon Trenches and it looks spicy. In one excerpt he roasted Anna Wintour, saying: Simple human kindness. No, she is not capable…She has dashed so many on a frayed and tattered heap during her powerful rule,” he writes. “I have huge emotional and psychological scars from my relationship with this towering and influential woman. He also has a great anecdote about the first time he met Madonna on a 1989 photoshoot, who apparently greeted him by saying, “ Hi, I’m Madonna, want a blow job?”

Chris Cuomo and his wife Cris Cuomo (yeah) both have Covid-19. Fine. Ummm Cristina Cuomo has a lifestyle brand, called The Purist health blog, where she rattled off some Goop-style remedies for treating the virus, including BATHING IN CLOROX BLEACH. “I add ½ cup of Clorox to my bathwater to combat the radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it.” (???) Other “tips” include rich ppl gibberish like: “I got magnesium, NAC (a precursor to glutathione), vitamin C with lysine, proline, and B complex, folic acid, zinc, selenium, glutathione and caffeine (to combat the headache)” and using something called a “body charger,” a spirometer machine (?) as well as a PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) machine “to stimulate self-healing.” These are not medically approved / scientific devices.

Conspiracy theory I’m on board with: My friend Jack Allison may have uncovered an alleged quid-pro-quo scheme with Jeni’s Ice Cream and democratic candidates. Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi did a segment on The View where she showed “What’s in my fridge,” I guess to be relatable. But her freezer was FILLED to an insane degree with Jeni’s Ice Cream? Like only? Biden has also done similar segments lately? anonymous account @jackallisonLOL anonymous account @jackallisonLOL UPDATE: I originally wrote that Chris was with Sandra Lee (the chef) before her, but I was wrong, it was the other Cuomo, Andrew! Several people pointed out! My BAD! Allstar reader Claire B. sent me this BONKERS profile of Sandra Lee from earlier this month, which includes some info about Andrew Cuomo gifting Lee a rare “majestic white cockatoo” while they were together.

Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments.