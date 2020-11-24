5 Habits of Highly Successful Nepotists

Welcome back to Going Downs, a newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.

2020 has been a big year for the children of famous people. It’s the last year of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ignoring the White House’s anti-nepotism laws (passed in 1967) and potentially being entangled in a double-dipping controversy with Trump’s taxes.

Big magazine profiles and debuts of Maude Apatow (of Judd), Cazzie David (of Larry), and Maya Hawke (of Ethan and Uma Thurman) with lines like “comedy is in her DNA,” tout eugenics-like ideas about breeding comedy superstars.

Who can forget this year’s famous pap photos of Magaret Qualley (of Andie Macdowell) and her mother scoffing covid violations and crawling under a city installed fence so that they could hike in a closed park?

Let me just say, the prevalence of nepotism, both in Hollywood and outside of it, is one of the biggest roadblocks to diversity and inclusion. When family members are prioritized over non-family members of those in hiring positions, it marginalizes and impacts people of color and the working poor. What’s worse is nepotism is often used to secure menial, minimum-wage work that then needs to be supplemented by a rich parents’ stipend or rent coverage.

We grow up hearing about “meritocracy” and “pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps,” only to enter an unethical workforce that gives handouts to the bosses’ kids. In my experience, I’ve seen entry-level jobs gifted to the showrunner’s neighbor’s kid, who also lives in Beverly Hills, “the father of my bosses’ BFF who is also a prominent oil lobbyist,” and “a former producer’s kid” whose mother owed the show creator a big favor. These people were all white men who were, have to say, not great at simple job responsibilities like emptying the dishwasher and remembering that one editor was deathly allergic to peanut butter.

Take Cazzie David, whose experiences working on Curb Your Enthusiasm enraged the internet. From her profile in LA Times, “But when her mother suggested she take a job at Starbucks after graduating from Emerson College, David refused, telling her dad she wanted a job on “Curb.” She was made a production assistant, but she was miserable; she felt everyone on set hated her for being the boss’ daughter.”

For the record, I would have been skipping in the hallways of Curb had I gotten that PA job, working around/for/near some seriously incredible comedy writers. But Cazzie goes on, “The worst thing about being privileged is that people just genuinely hate you for it.”

And here is where Cazzie is dead wrong. That is because there’s a right way to do Hollywood nepotism and a wrong way.

We all hate *certain* children of celebrities, but we also fucking adore so many of them. Carrie Fisher, anyone?

Without further ado, here's the Claire Downs method of 5 Habits of Highly Successful Nepotists.

Struggle is not the only way in life. There are lots of ways people make it to the top, and not everyone has to fight tooth and nail. They get to have a manicure and a fresh set of veneers as they waltz past others. Still, you can’t help if you are the offspring of the 20th century’s greatest comedy writer. We’re all human. We get it.

1. Successful nepotists give the people a DIFFERENT brand from their parents’ brand.

They don’t try to remake the wheel.

It’s Paul McCartney and Stella McCartney (music and fashion). It’s Billy Ray Cyrus (line dancing, beer) and Miley Cyrus (sitcom acting, pop music, weed).

A John Barrymore or John Drew Barrymore project is nothing Drew Barrymore would make. Francis Ford Coppola could never make The Bling Ring or Virgin Suicides; it’s Sofia Coppola’s personal brand all the way. In fact, Marie Antoinette’s indictment of the rich is made better coming from a 1%er. Nicolas Cage (nee Coppola) is also a grape of a different varietal.

Don’t be the difference between Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs (there is none). Unfortunately, Liza with a Z fell into this trap. Minelli spent her career performing and talking onstage about “Mama” and re-recording songs that Judy Garland had already done. Sure, Liza has her own charms and rabid fanbase, but her mini-me aesthetic was the whole gag.

It definitely helps if you’re a different gender from your most famous parent, but there are some great examples of same-gender nepotists rebuffing their parent’s paths. Debbie Reynolds reportedly told Carrie Fisher that Star Wars was beneath her and encouraged her not to do it. In Fisher’s one-woman show, she talks about Reynolds also discouraging her from becoming a memoirist. Carrie, of course, told her mother to fuck off.

Martin Sheen brings a dignified stature to a role, but his sons Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez offer the complete opposite, even though they look like clones. Kiefer Sutherland and Donald Sutherland would never have been called in for the same parts when they were the same age. Then, of course, there’s Chet Haze/Hanks, whose rasta patois rapping could not be more different from his buttoned-up father and brother. Forrest Gump wishes.

2. The Parents of Successful Nepotists Fuck them Up A Little Bit

I am not advocating child abuse, but if famous people could be shittier to their kids, they’d make better actors, writers, and directors. Run-of-the-mill “dad wasn’t there” isn’t going to cut it here. You have to privately or publicly kind of hate your offspring. No coddling!

Listen, it’s very traumatic, but Henry Fonda’s public feud with Jane Fonda ultimately led to her forging her own career as a workout instructor, taking roles in projects like Barbarella, and having a public reunion with Henry in On Golden Pond. Angelina Jolie’s turbulent relationship with John Voigt no doubt caused a fork in their careers that led to Angelina choosing some really interesting projects that dealt with her family issues.

The same goes for Carrie Fisher, Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen, and Jamie Lee Curtis (she was the only one of her five siblings who even spoke to her father Tony in adulthood). I mean, have you ever read an interview with Frances Bean Cobain? She’s interesting as fuck.

The Baldwin girls, Ireland and Hailey, clearly have not had an easy time - Alec Baldwin called his 11-year-old daughter Ireland a pig on a leaked voicemail and Stephen Baldwin’s rocky past with tax fraud, lawsuits, and history with alleged drug and alcohol abuse will probably contribute to Hailey and Ireland’s future success. Now, there are cases in which being a bad famous dad or mom can go way too far: ie: Ryan O'Neal/Tatum O'Neal. Everything in moderation, I say.

I am not trying to downplay the trauma of these celebrities’ upbringings, but when nepotists have a cushy, 1% childhood with no public feuds or insanity, it really shows. I’m thinking of how airy and floaty the life of Olivia Jade Giannuli (Lori Laughlin/Mossimo’s daughter) seems to be, even if she may go to prison. Gwenyth Paltrow, the Skarsgaards, and Dennis Quaid float through life while Drew Barrymore has to trudge uphill. It’s more interesting to watch the trudging, and I’m sorry for that, but it is.

3. You Have to Be Willing to Call Out Others for a Good Cause

It’s not enough to be aware of your privilege and blush about it. You have to use your privilege for good. When Dakota Johnson called out Ellen on Ellen, it made all the difference in my opinion of her. A queen for the people!

If you’re the child of a famous person, you need to throw your body in front of the police during political actions. Images of you in handcuffs, being teargassed, or pelted with rubber bullets is worth like 100 non-famous people having to do that.

Jane Fonda is always down to take an arrest, even in her twilight years. John Cusack (whose father is Emmy-winning documentarian Dick Cusack) took beatings by officers during a George Floyd protest this year. Is it “easier” to PayPal a non-profit a bunch of money than getting beat over the head by a pig in riot gear? Sure. Though I think George Clooney shouldn’t have told the media he gave his “40 closest friends 1 million dollars each as a gift, Clooney (son of singer Rosemary and anchor Nick) was cuffed in 2012 at a Sudanese humanitarian crisis action.

Outside of your right to assemble, using your fame to call out the abuses by your famous family members is also powerful and acceptable. Liv Tyler called out her father, Stephen, for pretending another man was her father until she discovered the truth later in life. Ronan and Dylan Farrow have put their own careers and lives on the line to bring attention to alleged abuse by Woody Allen.

4. Your Book Better Be Damn Good

As an author, you’re going to get to skip the line of literally every struggling writer who would also like to put out a book of essays, a memoir, an autobiography, a short story collection, and so forth. You’re going to get access to bespoke book signings, press events, and merch that workaday scribes will never get in their entire lifetime.

So when you do try to put pen to paper, make sure it’s really, really good. Maybe don’t come out with that book of wisdom when you’re under the age of, say, 40? Ronan Farrow used his book deal to call out Hollywood’s protection of predators. Carrie Fisher’s books have won numerous awards; one won a Grammy, one was adapted into an award-winning film directed by Mike Nichols (Postcards from the Edge), and one was turned into a Broadway play, then an HBO documentary (Wishful Drinking).

Don’t Take Hollywood So Seriously

This is why we all love Dakota Johnson. You, have almost nothing to lose. Show up late and high for that premiere. Tell the director you hated the movie. Say no to important people. Do the controversial tweet thread. It’s your privilege. After all, as long as your last name is still your last name, you’ll probably still be there, long after the rest of us have washed out.

