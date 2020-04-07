1st Base is Kissing With Your Masks On

Hi and welcome new subscribers! I started this newsletter after I was laid off from my feature film researcher job three weeks ago. No better way to use my research skills than to be an entertaining creep! Thanks for coming on this ride with me! 😈😈😈

Celebs

1. Tracy Morgan is killing me this morning saying his wife is pregnant 3 times with all the quar-sex they’ve been having

2. Friend and comedian Cait Raft (who does the excellent Celeb News Ride Home podcast) and amazing journalist Molly Lambert have uncovered that Kris keeps Kris Kardashian mannequin in her house? Also Kylie went to Kris’ house…

3. I don’t know why this is making me laugh, but this photo Eva Ammuri (formerly Martino)’s spon-con of some lifestyle brand is a just wild pic for a grown woman to take. I’m dying. She’s gonna get foundation makeup on the white sheets!! If you don’t know who @theHappilyEva (formerly Happily Eva After, pre-divorce) is, she’s Susan Sarandon’s daughter. It’s like if Sarandon had the same face but was 35 and lived a Mad-Men-Wife existence in a Connecticut. She’s all kinds of good drama, including not allowing her estranged husband in the delivery room (which was her house) for the birth of their baby.

4. After months of playing coy, Florence Pugh (24) and Zach Braff (45) are now Insta official. Age ain’t nothin but a number, but I have noticed a trend here…Braff dated Mandy Moore when she was 19 and he was 28. He also dated Taylor Bagley when she was 22 and he was 34. Then there’s the fact I can’t unsee that Braff looks like Pugh’s dad:

Lynx + Recs