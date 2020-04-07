1st Base is Kissing With Your Masks On

Hi and welcome new subscribers! I started this newsletter after I was laid off from my feature film researcher job three weeks ago. No better way to use my research skills than to be an entertaining creep! Thanks for coming on this ride with me! 😈😈😈
Celebs
1. Tracy Morgan is killing me this morning saying his wife is pregnant 3 times with all the quar-sex they’ve been having
2. Friend and comedian Cait Raft (who does the excellent Celeb News Ride Home podcast) and amazing journalist Molly Lambert have uncovered that Kris keeps Kris Kardashian mannequin in her house? Also Kylie went to Kris’ house…
3. I don’t know why this is making me laugh, but this photo Eva Ammuri (formerly Martino)’s spon-con of some lifestyle brand is a just wild pic for a grown woman to take. I’m dying. She’s gonna get foundation makeup on the white sheets!! If you don’t know who @theHappilyEva (formerly Happily Eva After, pre-divorce) is, she’s Susan Sarandon’s daughter. It’s like if Sarandon had the same face but was 35 and lived a Mad-Men-Wife existence in a Connecticut. She’s all kinds of good drama, including not allowing her estranged husband in the delivery room (which was her house) for the birth of their baby.
4. After months of playing coy, Florence Pugh (24) and Zach Braff (45) are now Insta official. Age ain’t nothin but a number, but I have noticed a trend here…Braff dated Mandy Moore when she was 19 and he was 28. He also dated Taylor Bagley when she was 22 and he was 34. Then there’s the fact I can’t unsee that Braff looks like Pugh’s dad:
Lynx + Recs
Watch: Little Miss Sumo is an awesome Netflix documentary short about the life of a female sumo wrestler. It’s honestly so great.
Follow: @NightPromoting reminds us of all the cringey promo stuff that movies and TV give out as SWAG. On Twitter. Their Inta @NightOpenings follows up with too-much-flash photos of celebs at bygone movie premieres.
Messy Nessy Chic delves into the French art of “wall tattooing.” If I tried to do this it would look like markers in a preschool.
From Dear Prudence: "Help! Weeks of Quarantine and Some Xanax Led My Friend and Me to a Very Bad Decision” Uhhhhh don’t do this, no matter how bored you get.
My best friend, “Mia,” and I have been each other’s rock for a couple years now. We met at a music festival and there has always been some sexual tension; we have been quarantined together for the past couple weeks and it’s finally boiled over. We got bored last night and took some Xanax to try to relieve some of the anxiety from everything that’s going on and one thing led to another while we were cuddling and we had sex. We’ve talked it over and both don’t regret it and don’t think it’ll change our friendship but feel terrible for doing this to her boyfriend. I really like the guy, and while I’ve always thought about having sex with Mia I would never do it sober because I know how much it would hurt him. She also feels awful since this is the guy she thinks she wants to marry, and if he knew it would destroy him. Should we tell her boyfriend or is this better left a secret till we die? Are we awful people?
Also this instagram @legolostatsea is giving me life. “In 1997, nearly 5 million pieces of Lego spilled into the ocean when a rogue wave hit the cargo ship Tokio Express.It's still washing up today.”All kinds of everything remind me of you.
Let your damn wife pick a movie once in awhile. From r/AmITheAsshole…Midsommar is great dude! You’re the asshole!
Since being at home, my wife and I have had a lot of extra time to watch movies and TV shows. Most of the time we swap off who picks the movie. However, I feel that we have pretty different tastes. I appreciate movies that are more subtle and realistic, and she likes action-packed, over-the-top type films.
The last few movies I picked were Richard Jewell, Dark Waters, The Farewell, and Just Mercy, and they were all incredible.
She picked...Crawl (alligator movie), Knives Out, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. They weren't terrible but they were all pretty goofy and ridiculous. Tonight she insisted it was her "turn" to pick a movie and tried to get me to watch Midsommar with her. I have heard it's very over the top and ridiculous, and I just can't deal with her taste anymore. I told her, sorry, after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, your privileges are revoked. She got annoyed and told me I have shit taste. This really bothered me since I am pretty passionate about film and at one point wanted to be a screenwriter. I ended up going upstairs to watch Netflix by myself and she watched something downstairs alone.
Was I the asshole? I just can't put up with another one of her picks.
Going Downs is a dailyish newsletter written by @clairecdowns! You can support the newsletter by sharing it or subscribing! DMs open for tips, feedback, and comments.
