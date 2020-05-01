✊ may day for workers but also 🚨 mayday kim's pale hand

Stars + Lynx below. Just felt like speaking up about something I am truly passionate about.

Today is May Day - not the Midsommar maypole one - the day since the 1890s to celebrate workers around the world.

Right now, essential workers of America are on the front lines of a pandemic, literally risking their lives daily to provide for us. If you bang pots and pans at 7PM for the nurses and doctors, it should also be for the person who stocks your groceries and cleans your laundry.

Meanwhile, Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, and Target have experienced record breaking profits. These multi-billion dollar companies have not raised wages for workers and in Amazon’s case, Bezos is asking us the consumers to bail out their workers.

I believe strongly that the life of a warehouse worker, or a hotel maid, or a delivery driver is just as important as my own. And get real, physical labor and customer service is way, way harder than anything most of us do sitting at a computer.

Many of these workers are immigrants, who send over $148 billion a year back to origin countries to help support family members. At our grocery store, our cashier sends money back to her sister in El Salvador. “The American Dream” is a worldwide idea; and we raise the world up by raising up our workers.

Today, Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, and Target workers are striking for May Day and ask that for 24 hours you boycott these companies too. The demands include no-brainers: hazard pay, a 10% default tip for Instacart, protective equipment, and the ability for local managers to shut down stores with outbreaks.

Join me today in celebrating and promoting their rights and have a great weekend!

🌶️ Stars 🍵

Madonna says she got the antibody test and is ready to go outside and “Breathe in the Covid-19 air.”

Anna Wintour’s hair doesn’t move. And no ponytail for a run. How? And, she said she’d never wear sweatpants…well…

There’s a Crazy Rich Asians casting scam. Basically, a random guy claiming to be a casting director for two (fake, not happening) sequels to the first movie has been hitting up actors asking them to audition. When actors sent videos they were asked for a $99 submission fee via Venmo. Director John Chu was tagged in several audition posts, and the sweater unraveled there. This reminds me of the wild “Alison Mossey” / Sherry Pie casting scandal that rocked Drag Race earlier this year. Drag queen, Sherry Pie, a current contestant on the show, had a history of catfishing young men as a female Broadway casting director named Alison Mossey. Promising them roles, he solicited racy audition tapes. These truly disgusting allegations came out the day before the first episode. Now, the current season has had to edit around Sherry Pie, to basically cut him out of the show, except he keeps winning challenges and is likely top 4.

Kim’s pale hands, much like Kylie’s pale face are resurfacing as private spray tanners are nonessential workers. auntie naz @nazmraz

Robert Durst (alleged murderer, The Jinx) and Billy McFarland (alleged scammer, Fyre) both feel that they deserve to be released from their respective sentences due to the pandemic. Durst’s lawyers are asking for a “mistrial” in his murder case due to the jury having to remember details over the prolonged coronavirus pause. McFarland, who made the mistake of telling press via prison phone he “wasn’t worried,” about the coronavirus two weeks ago, is now claiming he has “asthma, extreme allergies, breathing issues and an alleged heart attack while in prison.”

Yuppie Scum: Profile of professional pretentious person/ seriously good actress Chloë Sevigny in The Cut. Aside from her blaming millennials, (why Gen X, why is it constant with you), “You’d see people congregating outside bars and getting to-go cups. The millennials, they just won’t stop! It’s the young people…” I do enjoy this one part about the yuppie economy in NYC after pandemic: But will this weed certain [negative] aspects out? Maybe they’re overly optimistic. But … Maybe? I had a friend say that he might come back to New York. He was like, “All the yuppie scum might flee.” I’m sticking it out with New York. I’ve been here since ’93, so I’ve seen a lot of things fall by the wayside that I loved and have to mourn. I feel like it’s a constant mourning. But then we celebrate new things.

Who Weekly? this week did a great deep dive on this weird feud between actress sisters Katherine Langford (Knives Out, 13 Reasons Why) and Josephine Langford (After + sequel) who DENY each others’ existence!! (Start at 43:22). They’re sister actresses and in interviews they refuse to acknowledge they even have siblings and are related.

🔗 Lynx 🐆

Someone on Reddit found an (creepy AF) Occultist relic in a Czech attic and people think the face in the center is (wizard, satanist) Allister Crowley. Great discussion about wtf this thing actually is.

My family is debating doing a “bake-off” challenge where we compete via photo submission of a recipe we’ve never made, Nailed It style. We’re thinking rainbow crepe cakes.

Squirl, the LA restaurant known for semi-inventing overpriced Avocado Toast, released their famous scone recipe. It’s…a lot of ingredients. My thing with my scones is they have to use self-rising flour because that’s how UK people make them and I swear it makes a difference. Also put whipped cream as a clotted cream substitute. Here’s a good one.

Watch: two of the most underrated indie comedy films of the last few years. Brittany Runs a Marathon is the Jillian Bell feel-good-film about setting goals achieving some of your dreams! It will make you laugh, cry, and want to go running. The Oath is the Ike Barinholtz/Tiffany Haddish film about a couple asked to sign a document pledging allegiance to America at their family Thanksgiving. Barinholtz wrote and directed it as well.

