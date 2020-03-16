Going Downs
Going Downs
A weekday newsletter about the intersection of celebrity and politics.
Mayors Gone Wild
Rules for thee, but not for me!
Brenden Gallagher
6
1
What is Going Downs?
Why Gift Guides Suck
Plus, the Going Downs 2020 Gift Guide of Non-Affiliate Links
claire downs
Dec 2
3
4
There are No Good Thanksgiving Movies
Because Thanksgiving Kind of Sucks
Brenden Gallagher
Nov 26
1
5 Habits of Highly Successful Nepotists
What Carrie Fisher, Chet Haze, Jane Fonda, and Sofia Coppola Did Right
claire downs
Nov 24
6
The Sun Never Rose: Thoughts on “The Sun Also Rises” From Another Lost Generation
The New Lost Generation reflects on yet another "lost year."
Brenden Gallagher
Nov 18
5
There's a First Time for Everything, But Many 2020 "Firsts" Just...Aren't
LBJ's dog would like to have a word
claire downs
Nov 17
3
1
Joan Collins and Denise Richards Are Doing a Show about Saint Francis of Assisi?
Plus, talk show costume cringe!
claire downs
Oct 30
2
What's the Deal with this Weird Hippie Video?
Omnia's 2014 "I'm a Warrior" Went Viral Today
Brenden Gallagher
Oct 28
1
Going Downs
